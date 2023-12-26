Tokyo stocks slightly higher on solid tech stocks, U.S. stocks hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Tuesday in muted trading, supported by technology stocks on hopes for solid U.S. stocks after the Christmas break.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 51.82 points, or 0.16 percent, from Monday at 33,305.85. The broader Topix index finished 1.46 points, or 0.06 percent, higher at 2,338.86.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, pulp and paper and mining issues.