Death toll from nickel smelter fire in Indonesia reaches 18

The death toll from a fire at a nickel smelter owned by a Chinese company on Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island reached 18 on Tuesday, according to the industrial park where the smelter is located.

Ten Indonesian workers and eight Chinese workers were killed by the fire that occurred at a furnace in the nickel smelter operated by Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel in Central Sulawesi Province, a spokesman for the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park said.

The provincial police have instructed ITSS to halt operations at the nickel smelter until the investigation is complete. Tsingshan Holding Group, a ...