Japan decides to ban more cannabinoids after gummies sicken people

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese health ministry on Tuesday decided to ban six synthetic cannabinoids with structures similar to HHCH, which was recently designated an illicit drug after gummies containing the compound made a number of people fall ill. Possession and distribution of the six substances, which include HHCP, or hexahydrocannabiphorol, will be prohibited from Jan. 6. HHCH, or hexahydrocannabihexol, had not been banned in Japan until earlier this month, although the substance has a structure similar to THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, which is derived from cannabis and had already been prohibited in the ...