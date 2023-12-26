Football: Japan gov’t likely to allow entry to N. Korea teams

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government appears likely to allow North Korean football teams to enter the country in February and March to play respective qualification matches for the Paris Olympics and 2026 World Cup, multiple sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The government will not ask Japanese teams to refrain from traveling to North Korea either, added the sources. A general ban has been in place on entry to Japan by those with North Korean citizenship as an independent sanction following repeated missile launches by the country, among other reasons.

“We cannot discriminate in sports based o...