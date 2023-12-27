Tokyo stocks open higher on tech buying after Wall St. gains
Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday on buying of technology shares after overnight gains on Wall Street following the Christmas holiday.
In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 283.07 points, or 0.85 percent, from Tuesday to 33,588.92. The broader Topix index was up 13.64 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,352.50.
On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, mining and electric appliance issues.
At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 142.46-49 yen compared with 142.34-44 yen in New York and 142.32-34 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
