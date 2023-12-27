Football: Battling Shakhtar Donetsk inspiration to Ukrainians: CEO

Newsfrom Japan

The CEO of Shakhtar Donetsk, the Ukrainian powerhouse yearning to return to the home stadium they were forced out of in 2014, believes seeing their players in action lifts the spirits of those from their war-torn nation. Serhii Palkin spoke to Kyodo News online as Shakhtar played a Dec. 18 charity match with J-League Cup winners Avispa Fukuoka at Tokyo's National Stadium, where over 600 Ukrainian evacuees were invited. The proceeds were directed toward the reconstruction of the Eastern European nation, ravaged by the ongoing war following Russia's February 2022 invasion. Donetsk, in the easter...