BOJ members at Dec. meeting saw need for policy normalization debate

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan board members cited the need for a debate on a future exit from its ultlralow interest rate policy, while maintaining the current framework for the time being to ensure wage growth accelerates, a summary of their December meeting showed Wednesday.

One member said at the Dec. 18-19 policy meeting that the likelihood of achieving the BOJ’s goal of stable inflation of 2 percent was rising and therefore the timing of policy normalization was “getting closer.”

The nine-member Policy Board left its ultraloose monetary policy unchanged, with short-term interest rates set at minus 0.1 pe...