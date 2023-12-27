Tokyo stocks up in morning on tech gains, weak yen lifts exporters

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning on buying of technology shares tracking gains on Wall Street, while a weakening yen supported exporters.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 352.47 points, or 1.06 percent, from Tuesday to 33,658.32. The broader Topix index was up 20.87 points, or 0.89 percent, at 2,359.73.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, electric power and gas and service issues.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News