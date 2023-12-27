Regulators lift operation ban on TEPCO nuclear plant in Niigata Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s nuclear watchdog said Wednesday it has lifted its de facto ban on the operation of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in Niigata Prefecture, more than two years after an order was issued for the improvement of counterterrorism measures.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority confirmed that measures had been enhanced after inspections of the seven-reactor complex on the Sea of Japan coast and hearing from TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa, but it remains uncertain whether the nuclear plant will resume operation as the trouble-prone utility still needs to ob...