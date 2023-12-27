URGENT: Toyota global output hits new 1-year high on robust overseas demand

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its global output from January to November reached 9.23 million vehicles, soaring to a new single-year record with still one month left in 2023, helped by robust demand in North America and Europe.

The all-time high came as the automaker’s worldwide production for November rose 11.2 percent from a year earlier to 926,573 cars, a single-month record. The previous high in a full year was 9.05 million units in 2019.