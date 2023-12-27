Japan gov’t rejects Nagasaki casino resort plan due to funding woes

Newsfrom Japan

The government on Wednesday rejected a plan to open a casino resort in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, amid doubts about the feasibility of its funding.

The plan for the so-called integrated resort had been under review by the government since April, following the approval of a similar project in Osaka.

It was estimated that the project in Nagasaki at the Dutch-themed Huis Ten Bosch seaside resort would draw 8.4 million visitors annually, bringing 330 billion yen ($2.3 billion) in economic benefits to the southwestern Japan region.

Government approval is required to open a casino in J...