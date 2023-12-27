Takashimaya fails to solve mystery of Christmas cake catastrophe

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese department store operator Takashimaya Co. said Wednesday it has been unable to determine why over 800 Christmas cakes arrived at customers’ doors in various states of ruin.

“We have betrayed the expectations of many customers. The responsibility rests with our company,” Senior Managing Director Kazuhisa Yokoyama told a press conference in Tokyo, apologizing for the incident that generated much chat on social media.

Takashimaya confirmed that as of Tuesday evening, 807 of the around 2,900 strawberry frill shortcakes it sold online were delivered to customers with damage. The cakes sold...