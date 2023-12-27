Tokyo stocks rise on weaker yen as BOJ seen to keep ultraeasy policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday on a weaker yen lifting exporters after a summary of opinions from the Bank of Japan’s recent policy meeting reassured participants its ultraloose monetary policy is likely to remain in place for a while.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 375.39 points, or 1.13 percent, from Tuesday at 33,681.24. The broader Topix index finished 26.54 points, or 1.13 percent, higher at 2,365.40.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, oil and coal product and iron and steel issues.