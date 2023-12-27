Tokyo gov’t, state ordered to compensate for illegal investigation

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese court on Wednesday ordered the Tokyo metropolitan government and the state to compensate the president of a Yokohama-based company and others for an unlawful investigation into what was alleged was the illegal export of items capable of producing biological weapons.

The Tokyo District Court awarded the compensation to Masaaki Okawara, 74, president of machinery maker Ohkawara Kakohki Co., Junji Shimada, one of its former directors, and the family of former adviser Shizuo Aishima, who died in February 2021 after falling ill during detainment.

The plaintiffs sought 560 million yen ($3...