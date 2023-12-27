Baseball: 3 Japanese listed in U.S. report as next for huge MLB deals

Newsfrom Japan

CBS Sports on Tuesday highlighted three young Japanese players who could be the next to follow Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in fetching huge MLB contracts. In an online article, the sports division of U.S. television network CBS listed Lotte Marines right-hander Roki Sasaki, 22, Yakult Swallows third baseman Munetaka Murakami, 23, and Orix Buffaloes right-hander Shumpeita Yamashita, 21. In April 2022, Sasaki struck out a record-tying 19 batters as part of Nippon Professional Baseball's first perfect game in 28 years before throwing eight perfect innings in his next start a week later. ...