Football: Japan to host matches against N. Korea at National Stadium

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will host respective women's Olympic and men's World Cup qualifying matches against North Korea in February and March at Tokyo's National Stadium, the Japan Football Association announced Wednesday. The 2024 Paris Olympic women's qualifier at the venue on Feb. 28 will mark the first visit to Japan by athletes from North Korea since 2017. The match takes place four days after Nadeshiko Japan are scheduled to play North Korea away. The Japanese men's national team is set to host an Asian second-round World Cup qualifier against North Korea on March 21 before playing the reverse fixture awa...