Int’l agreement reached on rules for flying telecommunication bases

Newsfrom Japan

An international agreement has been reached on new frequency bands proposed by Japan for use in high-altitude platform stations, an emerging technology that aims to provide expanded mobile coverage to areas lacking connectivity, the communications ministry said Wednesday.

The technology, also known as HAPS, refers to systems where unmanned aircraft flying in the stratosphere can be operated like telecommunication base stations.

The identification of new spectrum resources is expected to provide tailwinds for Japanese companies involved in the development of HAPS, with the updated regulations t...