Baseball: Dodgers announce deal with prize Japan pitcher Yamamoto

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Wednesday that the Major League Baseball club has signed a 12-year contract with prize Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

MLB.com reported last week, quoting sources, that the team had signed a $325 million deal to acquire the 25-year-old who led Japan’s Pacific League in wins, ERAs, strikeouts and winning percentage the past three seasons for the Orix Buffaloes.

“I am truly excited to wear Dodger Blue and can’t wait to play in front of a packed Dodger Stadium,” Yamamoto said in a statement on the club’s website.

