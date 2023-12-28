Tokyo stocks open lower as stronger yen weighs on exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday as exporters were sold after the yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar overnight amid falling U.S. Treasury yields.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 202.94 points, or 0.60 percent, from Wednesday to 33,478.30. The broader Topix index was down 8.63 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,356.77.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, mining and rubber product issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 141.40-42 yen compared with 141.77-87 yen in New York and 142.77-79 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wed...