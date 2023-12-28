Tokyo stocks down in morning as gains locked in, strong yen weighs

Economy

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning as investors locked in gains after four consecutive days of advances, while a stronger yen weighed on some exporters.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 177.30 points, or 0.53 percent, from Wednesday to 33,503.94. The broader Topix index was down 7.32 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,358.08.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, mining and rubber product issues.

Kyodo News

