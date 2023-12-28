Safety scandal-hit Daihatsu widens list of compensation-entitled entities

Newsfrom Japan

Daihatsu Motor Co. said Thursday it expanded its list of suppliers eligible to be compensated for loss of sales stemming from its production halt caused by the discovery of rigged safety testing.

In addition to 423 direct suppliers, the Toyota Motor Corp. small car unit said it will also compensate some 4,000 tier-2 and tier-3 suppliers and 1,000 other companies that do business with Daihatsu.

Toyota will provide financial support for the compensation, while Daihatsu is also in discussions with financial institutions to raise funds, the company said.

The small-car specialist had stopped operat...