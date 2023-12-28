China conducts off-site probe into Japanese cosmetics plant

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese regulators conducted an off-site investigation into a Japanese cosmetics maker's production processes and halted imports of the firm's products, citing compliance concerns, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. It is rare for Chinese authorities to directly target an overseas manufacturing base and the move is believed to be part of Beijing's efforts to increase scrutiny of foreign businesses that sell products in China. The probe of the Aichi Prefecture hair-coloring product plant of Nagoya-based Hoyu Co. was conducted online, though it is unclear exactly how the regulators ...