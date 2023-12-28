Football: Japan's World Cup goalkeeper Schmidt joins Belgium's Gent

Newsfrom Japan

Belgian first-division football club Gent said Thursday they have agreed to a contract with goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt, a member of Japan's 2022 World Cup squad in Qatar, through 2027. Sint-Truiden, also of the Belgian top flight, said the same day their contract with the 31-year-old, who stands 197 centimeters, or roughly 6 feet 5 inches, has been terminated by mutual agreement. Schmidt joined Sint-Truiden in 2019 from the J-League's Vegalta Sendai.