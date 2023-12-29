Russia raps Japan over decision to ship Patriot missiles to U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on Thursday expressed concerns to Japan over its recent decision to provide domestically made Patriot interceptor missiles to the United States, saying the move heightens tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

Rudenko made the remarks during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Russia Akira Muto, apparently reflecting Moscow’s concern that shipping such missiles to the United States could benefit Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Muto refuted the arguments, saying Tokyo’s decision was meant to “contribute to Japan’s national security and the peace an...