Tokyo stocks open mixed on U.S. tech falls, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Friday, as selling tracking overnight falls in U.S. technology shares was offset by buying of exporters on a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 47.25 points, or 0.14 percent, from Thursday to 33,492.37. The broader Topix index was up 4.43 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,366.45.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining and electric appliance issues, while transportation equipment and insurance issues led gainers.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 141.42-45 yen compared with 141....