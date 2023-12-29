Tokyo stocks mixed as tech share falls offset exporter gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Friday morning on the final trading day of the year, as selling of technology shares offset buying of exporter issues on a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 69.25 points, or 0.21 percent, from Thursday to 33,470.37. The broader Topix index was up 5.00 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,367.02.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining and electric appliance issues, while transportation equipment and insurance issues led gainers.