Nikkei rises 28% in 2023, highest year-end finish since 1989

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index on Friday finished up 28 percent from a year earlier, ending at its highest level since 1989 on the back of an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and solid company earnings supported by the yen's weakness. Stocks were mixed on the final trading day of the year, however, with the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ending down 75.45 points, or 0.22 percent, from Thursday at 33,464.17. The broader Topix index finished 4.37 points, or 0.19 percent, higher at 2,366.39. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining and marine transportation issues, while ...