Tennis: Osaka looks forward to 1st tournament after becoming mother

Newsfrom Japan

Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is set to make her comeback at the Brisbane International beginning Sunday in Australia, about six months after she gave birth to her daughter Shai. Still, Osaka is unsure whether she should be considered a title contender, and she just wants to enjoy while playing well, according to an article released Friday on the WTA 500 tournament's official website. "I haven't played in more than a year," the four-time Grand Slam champion said. "I'm just embracing the fact that it's my first tournament in a very long time. I'm just trying to have fun and do we...