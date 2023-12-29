IOC sees Japan as potential host of 2026 Olympic Esports Games

Newsfrom Japan

The International Olympic Committee has called on Japan to host an Olympic Esports Games in 2026, sources familiar with the matter said Friday. The IOC's inaugural Olympic Esports Week was held in June 2023 in Singapore. Four months later, IOC President Thomas Bach announced plans to create an Olympic Esports Games amid the rapid growth of esports, especially among young people. Japanese officials are expected to step up talks in 2024 at the IOC's request. While Japan has been slow to embrace esports, hosting a big esports event could be a chance for the country to regain its footing after Sap...