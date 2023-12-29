Bill to restrict wind farm construction set to be submitted to Diet

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government is set to submit a new bill to a regular diet session convening early next year to restrict the construction of wind farms as they can potentially interfere with the Self-Defense Forces’ radar systems, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.

The legislation will obligate businesses to notify the government of their construction plans if those facilities are built in areas designated by the defense minister, according to the sources.

In cases where the government determines that a wind farm severely disrupts radar systems, it can prohibit its construction for two y...