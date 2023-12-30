No. of TSE-listed firms with 10 tril. yen market cap doubles in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

The number of companies on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime Market that finished the year with a market capitalization of over 10 trillion yen ($70 billion) increased from five a year earlier to 10 at the end of 2023, the bourse said recently.

The increase came as earnings of export-oriented companies, including semiconductor-related issues, were boosted by the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar, lifting their share prices, according to the TSE’s annual ranking of market capitalization released Friday.

Toyota Motor Corp. retained the top spot with a capitalization of 42.26 trillio...