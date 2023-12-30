Football: Nadeshiko Japan to play N. Korea in Pyongyang on Feb. 24

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese women's national team will open the third and final round of Asian qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics away to North Korea at Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Stadium on Feb. 24, the Asian Football Confederation confirmed Saturday. The match will be Japan's first women's international game in North Korea. The final qualification round, also involving Australia and Uzbekistan, will be played on a home-and-away basis, with the top two teams earning tickets to Paris. Nadeshiko Japan, aiming to qualify for their second straight Olympics, will host the return fixture against North Korea at T...