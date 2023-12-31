Football: Japan to test new faces in New Year's Day match vs Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

Japan men's football manager Hajime Moriyasu plans to see how some new attackers will do in Monday's New Year's Day friendly against Thailand at Tokyo's National Stadium. "I'd like to try inexperienced players, and I want them to go for it and play aggressively," Moriyasu told a press conference on Sunday, the eve of the first ever New Year's Day match for Japan's senior team. Sint-Truiden's Ryotaro Ito has been called up for the first time, while Nurnberg's Kanji Okunuki is looking to make his national team debut after being ruled out for Japan in October against Canada and Tunisia due to poo...