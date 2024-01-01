Football: Mitoma in, Furuhashi left out of Japan’s Asian Cup squad

Newsfrom Japan

Injured Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma was named to Japan’s Asian Cup squad on Monday, but Celtic goal machine Kyogo Furuhashi was omitted along with World Cup team members Daichi Kamada and Ao Tanaka.

Mainstays, including Liverpool’s Wataru Endo, Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu and Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, also headline the 26-man squad aiming for a record fifth Asian title at the Jan. 12 to Feb. 10 football tournament in Qatar.

Mitoma’s fitness was in doubt after he was sidelined by a left ankle injury during Brighton’s 1-1 draw away to English Premier League opponents Crystal Palace on Dec....