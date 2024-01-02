Heart stimulants saw biggest 2023 Japan sales rise on tourist demand

Newsfrom Japan

Products popular with tourists saw big sales increases in Japan in 2023, with heart stimulants seeing the largest year-on-year rise among daily consumer goods, reflecting growing demand amid a rapid post-pandemic recovery of inbound travel, a survey by a marketing firm showed. Sales of cardiotonics touting effectiveness against palpitations and other heart-related ailments grew 1.8-fold from the previous year, while vitamin B1, a product also popular among foreign visitors, came in fourth with a 48 percent rise, according to Intage Inc.'s report on around 6,000 retail shops. Sales of those two...