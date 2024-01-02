Baseball: Disgraced former Lions pitcher Chang dies at 43

Newsfrom Japan

Former Seibu Lions pitcher Chang Chih-chia, whose career was marred by allegations of match-fixing in his native Taiwan, died in China on Monday at the age of 43, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported Tuesday.

According to the report, Chang’s landlord found him lying dead in his apartment after being asked to check on him by his mother. The cause of death has not been officially determined.

Pitching for his national team, Chang attracted attention with a complete game shutout of Japan in the bronze medal game of the 2001 World Cup.

Chang went 26-19 with one save for the Lions, whom he joined d...