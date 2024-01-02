Japan PM Kishida vows to swiftly assess aircraft collision incident

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday instructed relevant ministers to make every effort to swiftly investigate the collision that occurred at Tokyo's Haneda airport between a Japan Airlines Co. plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft. Kishida also pledged to provide information about the accident to the public in an appropriate manner, shortly after JAL said that one of its passenger aircraft caught fire at the airport as it was arriving from Sapporo. All passengers and crew, totaling 379, escaped from the JAL plane while it was on fire without life-threatening injuries after it collided wit...