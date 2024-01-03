Escaped passengers recall tense moments in Japan Airlines jet blaze

Newsfrom Japan

Passengers expressed their relief and recalled tense moments following their narrow escape from a Japan Airlines Co. jet that caught fire after colliding with a Japan Coast Guard airplane at Tokyo's Haneda airport Tuesday. "Let us go now!" a child screamed from the jet's cabin, where smoke and heat were spreading quickly. Passengers escaped from the aircraft using evacuation slides, as fire engulfed the aircraft soon after it arrived at the airport on the evening of a New Year national holiday. "I felt a bump, like the aircraft was colliding with something when touching down. I saw a spark out...