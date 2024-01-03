Japan should boost energy ties with Central Asia in 2024: expert

Newsfrom Japan

Japan should advance energy and security ties with Central Asia as the resource-rich region is looking to diversify external relations in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a Kazakh expert on regional affairs. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has a "great opportunity" to do so in a planned meeting with the leaders of five Central Asian countries this year, Aida Aidarkulova, executive director of Central Asian Policy Studies Unlock, a Kazakhstan-based think tank, said during a recent visit to Tokyo. The summit, the details of which are not yet known, will upgrade talks that the ...