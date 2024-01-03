Over 70% of firms expect Japan economy to keep growing in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

More than 70 percent of major Japanese companies expect the domestic economy to grow in 2024, believing solid consumer and capital spending are set to overcome the impact of inflation, a Kyodo News survey showed Tuesday, underlining more optimistic corporate sentiment than a year earlier. In the survey of 113 companies, including Toyota Motor Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp., 72 percent said they expect moderate growth and 1 percent see solid expansion in 2024. The combined 73 percent is higher than a year before when 56 percent said they expected moderate or solid growth even as soaring raw mat...