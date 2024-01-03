Japan begins probing cause of JAL jet collision at Tokyo airport

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's transport authorities on Wednesday began investigating the cause of a collision that occurred at Tokyo's Haneda airport between a Japan Airlines Co. plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft the previous day. The Japan Transport Safety Board, the government affiliated agency in charge of probing serious accidents involving airplanes, trains and ships, is examining the aircraft wreckage. The accident forced the closure of all four runways at Japan's busiest airport, but all except the one on which the collision occurred were reopened later Tuesday after the cancellation of many flights. JA...