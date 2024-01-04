Woman held after allegedly slashing passengers on Tokyo train

Newsfrom Japan

A woman was arrested after allegedly slashing and stabbing other passengers with a blade on a train at JR Akihabara Station in Tokyo on Wednesday night, police said.

At least three men were taken to a hospital after the suspect, believed to be in her 20s, attacked them at around 10:55 p.m., the police said. The incident led JR East to temporarily suspend part of the Yamanote loop train service in the capital.

The three apparently sustained injuries to their sides, backs and arms but none of them are life-threatening, the police and firefighters said. The woman was arrested on suspicion of atte...