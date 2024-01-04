Japan, U.S., 11 other nations urge Houthis to end attacks in Red Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Japan, the United States and 11 other countries on Wednesday urged Yemen’s pro-Iranian Houthi rebels to immediately stop attacks on vessels transiting the Red Sea.

In a joint statement, the countries also including Australia, Bahrain, Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands accused the Houthi armed group of threatening innocent lives and the freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most important waterways.

They also demanded that the group swiftly release unlawfully detained vessels and crews.

“The Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives...