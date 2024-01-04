Tokyo stocks open sharply lower after Jan. 1 quake, Wall St. fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were sharply lower Thursday, the first trading day of 2024, amid negative investor sentiment after a powerful earthquake struck central Japan on New Year’s Day and Wall Street shares fell overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 762.06 points, or 2.28 percent, from Friday to 32,702.11. The broader Topix index was down 30.75 points, or 1.30 percent, at 2,335.64.

Japanese financial markets were closed from Monday to Wednesday due to the New Year holidays.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric ...