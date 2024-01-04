CORRECTED: New system to improve bullet train quake emergency braking time

Newsfrom Japan

East Japan Railway Co. is improving its early earthquake detection system to allow shinkansen bullet trains to apply their brakes faster than ever when a temblor hits.

The system, to be introduced in March for Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku shinkansen trains, will shorten the reaction time between detecting an earthquake and operating the emergency brakes from the current average 3.9 seconds to 1.3 seconds, according to a press release.

An emergency brake will be activated when an earthquake is estimated to be magnitude 5.5 or above.

Under the system, based on joint research with the Railway Tech...