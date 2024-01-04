Tokyo stocks start 2024 mixed as yen falls on quake, tech weighs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Thursday, the first trading day of 2024, as exporters received a boost from the yen’s weakness following a major earthquake in central Japan while technology shares were sold, tracking their U.S. counterparts.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 175.88 points, or 0.53 percent, from Friday at 33,288.29. The broader Topix index finished up 12.40 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,378.79.

Japanese financial markets were closed from Monday to Wednesday due to the New Year holidays.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation and oil and coal...