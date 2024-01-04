Canceled domestic flights due to Tokyo airport collision strand many

Newsfrom Japan

Several domestic flights due to arrive at Tokyo’s Haneda airport were canceled or delayed Thursday, two days after a Japan Coast Guard plane and a Japan Airline jetliner collided on one of its runways, leaving passengers at some airports in Japan stranded.

At the New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, around 200 passengers were stuck overnight, according to an airport operator source, after another group of 256 passengers were stranded from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning due to flight cancelations caused by the collision.

New Chitose’s operator Hokkaido Airports Co. has been providing support to...