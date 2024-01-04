JAL jet passengers recount 18 minutes of terror while awaiting escape

Newsfrom Japan

Passengers on the Japan Airlines Co. plane that collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday have recounted experiencing around 18 minutes of terror marked by explosions and flames as they waited to be evacuated.

The JAL Airbus A350 had jolted violently upon impact, and looking outside through the windows, passengers could see its left engine and wing engulfed in flames.

According to JAL, the collision occurred at 5:47 p.m., with everyone evacuated by 6:05 p.m. The escape of all 379 passengers and crew has been widely praised, with some foreign media describi...