JAL pilots did not see coast guard plane when touching down

Newsfrom Japan

The pilots of the Japan Airlines jetliner that collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda airport told an internal probe that they could not visually confirm the presence of the JCG plane when touching down, according to the company.

The flight control data unveiled Wednesday showed no sign of controllers directing the JAL plane to abort its landing, suggesting both the airline’s pilots and the flight controllers were unaware of the JCG aircraft entering the runway that the jetliner was approaching.

While the details of the last moments before the collision are still unknown,...