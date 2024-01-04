Football: Kubo carrying thigh injury heading into Asian Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Takefusa Kubo hurt his left thigh while playing for Real Sociedad, the Spanish club said Thursday, adding he will fully nurse the injury after joining the Samurai Blue as they prepare for the Asian Cup.

Kubo suffered the injury during a 1-1 home draw with Alaves in La Liga on Tuesday and came off in the closing stages of the match.

Japan begin their Asian Cup campaign on Jan. 14 with a Group D clash against Vietnam in Qatar.